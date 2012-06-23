SativaTHC 19%CBG 1%

Durban Poison

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

Durban Poison strain effects

Reported by 3747 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Durban Poison strain helps with

  • Stress
    31% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    29% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Durban Poison strain reviews3,747

June 23, 2012
Durban Poison is like the "espresso" of cannabis. The raciest sativa I know of, it's a stimulating and clearheaded high with no trace of numbing or "stoning." It wakes you up, cuts through the bleary fog and leaves you clearheaded and bright, gives you energy to go and seize the day. Gives tons of energy and also an intense emotional euphoria... where everything is vibrating and you can't take the smile off your face. Can cause anxiety and paranoia if you are upset, it doesn't make you numb. Recommended for mountain biking, jogging, driving, studying, reading, and partying / socializing with smart people. My sample had purple leaf overtones, a licorice / anise smell and taste. FIRE.
1312 people found this helpful
May 30, 2016
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Love Durban Poison. Such a solid high. Again, it's a Sativa that won't give you the munchies or paranoia (two big priorities for me), but will make you creative, energetic and euphoric. Never had a problem with this strain. Wouldn't recommend this one for sleep. Tangie, Casey Jones, and Jamaican Dream and most Hawaiian strains overall make sleepy a few hours after smoking. Not Durban Poison.
840 people found this helpful
May 8, 2015
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Durban Poison - My go to for getting my figure back after holidays indulgence! Its tightly compacted buds give you more than your money's worth. the high is mellow but energized. Never agitated! ....and the fact that I can feel this way and not want every munchie in my mouth, is the best part! My idea of a good energizing daytime high is "Durban Poison " you keep your focus with some added creativity and before you know it time just flies away with extra productivity on your sleeve.
645 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Durban Poison strain genetics

Durban Poison grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Those growing Durban Poison with standard or feminized seeds should expect to pay $10-15 per seed. Growing Durban Poison with standard or feminized seeds is considered to be easy and produces a high yield. The healthiest Durban Poison plants will grow to be tall, especially when grown in soil. Flowering time for Durban Poison is 7-9 weeks. With all of this said, if you’re growing Durban Poison with auto-flowering seeds, you can expect the process to look slightly different. Auto-flowering seeds will flower automatically regardless of the light cycle, and will usually be ready to harvest in 7-9 weeks from seed.

