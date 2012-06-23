Durban Poison is like the "espresso" of cannabis. The raciest sativa I know of, it's a stimulating and clearheaded high with no trace of numbing or "stoning." It wakes you up, cuts through the bleary fog and leaves you clearheaded and bright, gives you energy to go and seize the day. Gives tons of energy and also an intense emotional euphoria... where everything is vibrating and you can't take the smile off your face. Can cause anxiety and paranoia if you are upset, it doesn't make you numb. Recommended for mountain biking, jogging, driving, studying, reading, and partying / socializing with smart people. My sample had purple leaf overtones, a licorice / anise smell and taste. FIRE.