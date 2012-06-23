Durban Poison
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
Durban Poison strain effects
Durban Poison strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Stress
- 29% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Strain spotlight
Durban Poison strain genetics
Durban Poison grow information
Those growing Durban Poison with standard or feminized seeds should expect to pay $10-15 per seed. Growing Durban Poison with standard or feminized seeds is considered to be easy and produces a high yield. The healthiest Durban Poison plants will grow to be tall, especially when grown in soil. Flowering time for Durban Poison is 7-9 weeks. With all of this said, if you’re growing Durban Poison with auto-flowering seeds, you can expect the process to look slightly different. Auto-flowering seeds will flower automatically regardless of the light cycle, and will usually be ready to harvest in 7-9 weeks from seed.