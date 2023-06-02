Mood booster without unnatural or uncontrollable euphoria. Almost no body feelings, but it felt like how I wanted Prozac or Effexor to feel. Just happy and balanced. Mind = clear and uplifted, creative. No raciness, uncontrollable thoughts or paranoia Mood/emotion = very positive, happy, friendly, and playful Body = very little Need notes: - sativa hybrid flower by Verano - Volcano Vaporizer