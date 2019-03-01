Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Coming from Ethos Genetics, Orange Harambe takes Harambe and crosses it with their own potent flavor-bomb, Mandarin Sunset. This cross results in rich, chunky flowers that give off a variety of aromas ranging from sour and skunk to complex citrus notes. Orange Harambe is a potent heavy hitter that’s great for when winding down is the only task on your agenda.