Coming from Ethos Genetics, Orange Harambe takes Harambe and crosses it with their own potent flavor-bomb, Mandarin Sunset. This cross results in rich, chunky flowers that give off a variety of aromas ranging from sour and skunk to complex citrus notes. Orange Harambe is a potent heavy hitter that’s great for when winding down is the only task on your agenda.

Reviews

5

Avatar for Tonilynn3583
Member since 2019
Omg!!! Really great Indica!!! I put this on my top 10 list!!!! Total relaxation going on here lol!!! 💯%🔥
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for beverlee415
Member since 2018
Works great on my headaches. Gone after 2 hits. Downside for me is it gives me the munchies
HungryTingly
Avatar for AuntyCourtney
Member since 2018
Orange Harambe #6 is an amazing Indica strain that offers a pulsating body buzz and mental relaxation without paranoia or complete couch lock. It’s perfect as a bedtime prep.
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

Mandarin Sunset
Orange Harambe