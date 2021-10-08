Orange Push Pop reviews
Orange Push Pop strain effects
Orange Push Pop strain helps with
- 19% of people say it helps with Stress
- 19% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
R........a
October 8, 2021
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
This strain was amazing! After having a long stressful day I really wanted to come home and relax, so I picked up some of this on the way home. About 20 minutes into a joint with my wife, we found each other ripping our clothes off and enjoying an incredible high together! The flavor is sweet and lightly citrusy. Not very smoky and burns clean. Definitely a nice tingle rushes through your entire body. Not a bad strain for a 5 hour love making session.
d........s
April 17, 2021
Hungry
Sleepy
Dizzy
This was sold to me thinking it was a sativa. This shit fucks me up and Iv never had my eyes just wanna close shut on me .
s........o
February 27, 2022
Focused
Happy
Highly recommend. Incredible balance. I had no motivation to actually start this class work, and after finishing a pre-roll, I'm now ready to go! Definitely a lot of focus. Good uplifted feeling too. Not euphoric. As I said, this is an incredibly balanced high which I will definitely be returning to anytime I can find this strain. My flower was from Bobby's Best on Neveda in the Mile-High village (CO Springs babay).
L........d
April 1, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Instant head change my brain feels like a bowling ball and my eyes feel droopy I also have euphoria and tingling sensation throughout my body also IBS relief for my gastro. I feel happy and relaxed. it was labeled a sativa. Feels like a really good hybrid for all day relief. no anxiety or paranoia felt. Colorful enhancements and auditory boosts. A wonderful medicine becareful not to operate heavy machinery. I feel I can play a video game or watch a movie or just sit back and socialize also feel relief I can go for a nice walk.
a........u
January 22, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
The only thing that sucks about the orange push pop is not everyone has experienced this heaven. Probably the best strain I have ever had (sorry Wedding Cake) in terms of how calm, relaxed and yet functional it keeps you. Music starts holding on another meaning post this strain. Make your weekends count with Orange Push Pop!
j........2
December 13, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
Worst. Day ever now I’m making dinner slowly pain lever is at all time low. Stress tamed legit feel relaxed safe n my ptsd is taking a nap good shit for my ptsd no hyper vigilance more focused thought ability able to process time and be functionally without being a couch potato recommend if u need to get shit done while working
a........5
August 17, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Great strain! Not only will you be turned on and go for hours but it’s a nice clear high. This is a great smoke to go about your day or stay in bed with a hottie all day!
a........9
October 6, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
You be must be getting some low grade orange push pop then. There's a company called Virtue that produces a 30% + THC level orange push pop on a regular basis. It's gets me stoned as hell & I've been smoking weed on a daily basis for 46 years now