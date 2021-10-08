This strain was amazing! After having a long stressful day I really wanted to come home and relax, so I picked up some of this on the way home. About 20 minutes into a joint with my wife, we found each other ripping our clothes off and enjoying an incredible high together! The flavor is sweet and lightly citrusy. Not very smoky and burns clean. Definitely a nice tingle rushes through your entire body. Not a bad strain for a 5 hour love making session.