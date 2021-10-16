Orange Rollz reviews
Orange Rollz strain effects
2........v
October 16, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is the strain I’ve been looking for. Quick onset. No heavy body/limbs. Strong. Euphoric. Active but not jittery. No anxiety. All laughs. This is definitely a go to strain for hanging out and laughing with friends or watching a funny movie. Also, it turns a walk in the woods into a trip to wonderland. Enjoy!
a........2
September 1, 2021
Giggly
Hungry
Very powerful strain, but kind of harsh. I smoke every day and at this point much doesn’t do anything to me but this one did quite a bit. Also did have a somewhat orange flavor to it. Only reason not given a 5 is because of the harshness, but the high was definitely a 5. Would not recommend to people that don’t like to get too high, or get anxious when too high. Definitely recommend to regular users.
B........9
September 9, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
It has a citrus taste and smell. Great orange taste. It gave me a euphoric feeling and a really good body high.
d........6
July 3, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
So good I got it at lume cannabis in Michigan an it's amazing an that's upper mi escanaba mi actually. Such good bud an dabs also
c........0
May 29, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
it’s oranges and not listed as flavor option yet, you taste strong orange citrus throughout this strain you can also taste hints of the blue skittles throughout with a little skunk mixed in just right !!
c........1
September 14, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is by far 1 of my all top 5's strains! Been smoking since 1986 and very impressed with this! Love the high, taste, and better yet the exhale, impressive! If you haven't tried it, your mind and body are missing out. A must for everyone. I see you Orange Rollz! Sean Cook
V........9
September 20, 2021
Aroused
Happy
Strong citrus smell. Great mid-day smoke.
B........k
November 19, 2021
Orange and pine with a touch of diesel. Really good flavor. High is a nice gradual onset that doesn’t leave you couch locked. My only complaint was just how harsh it is on the throat.