Orange Rollz
Orange Rollz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Blue Z and French Toast. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, euphoric, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Orange Rollz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Orange Rollz strain effects
Orange Rollz strain reviews
2........v
October 16, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
a........2
September 1, 2021
Giggly
Hungry
B........9
September 9, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed