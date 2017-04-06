ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for candyhighness
Member since 2016
This strain smells and tastes like Donald Duck orange juice👍Nice mellow head and body high, good for vegging out watching cartoons.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for KushGodAce
Member since 2014
This Being A Rare Strain In My Park Of The Woods I Was Excited To See What The Romulan Family Had To Offer And When The Pack Opened And The Citrusy Undertones Hit My Senses It Was Time For Me And Orange Romulan To Get Active... The Citrus Flavor Was Evident As I Smoked And Was A Pretty Good Pull Wit...
