Orange Sherbet Auto reviews
Orange Sherbet Auto strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
Orange Sherbet Auto strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........k
September 1, 2024
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Dizzy
Clean and Smooth smoke with some hints of citrus fruits with a creamy sweet and piny layer on the tongue. Cure 4-6 weeks for best results
p........9
July 27, 2025
Happy
Uplifted
Headache
I feel a slight initial high, very mild, the sativa dominance is very noticeable, great for when you are in public