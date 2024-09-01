Orange Sherbet Auto
Orange Sherbet Auto effects are mostly energizing.
Orange Sherbet Auto potency is higher THC than average.
Orange Sherbet Auto is a hybrid autoflowering weed strain bred by Fast Buds; the newest 2023 edition promises even more creamy, sour citrus terp with a tropical pine twist, on higher yields and bigger plants for both flower and extraction. Orange Sherbet Auto is a low-maintenance strain suited to all grower levels, producing high THC numbers and energizing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Sherbet Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Orange Sherbet AutoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Orange Sherbet Auto strain effects
Orange Sherbet Auto strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Orange Sherbet Auto products near you
Similar to Orange Sherbet Auto near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—