Orange Sherbet Auto is a hybrid autoflowering weed strain bred by Fast Buds; the newest 2023 edition promises even more creamy, sour citrus terp with a tropical pine twist, on higher yields and bigger plants for both flower and extraction. Orange Sherbet Auto is a low-maintenance strain suited to all grower levels, producing high THC numbers and energizing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Sherbet Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.