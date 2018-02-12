We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 72%
Relaxed 48%
Hungry 36%
Euphoric 32%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 36%
Pain 28%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 20%
Headaches 16%
Dry eyes 28%
Dry mouth 20%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%
Reviews
37
Mikak-3
Member since 2018
Has very strong cheese scent has beautiful orange hairs I love how it's so fresh and soft on the throat. I am smoking it out of a bong and I feel a nice balanced body high with a slight head high. I feel happy like if today was my birthday or something. Good stuff
I have PTSD coupled with anxiety and I am also recovering from a back injury. This is NOT the strain for me. I use Cannabis as a medication daily to relieve my symptoms and to help my body and mind to relax.
I think I need to stick to staright indicas from now on. This made me excessivly nervous and...
•This is a real 💣treat! I find 🍊 strains (like Tangie) to border more on the bitter peel-flavor side of the aisle, so this lovely 🍊skunk truly defines it for me. Lemon 🍋 Skunk was a real fave of mine for a while, so I was excited to meet her smooth citrus-sister, & she does not disappoint! E...