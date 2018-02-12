ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Orange Skunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Skunk.

Effects

Show all

25 people reported 166 effects
Happy 72%
Relaxed 48%
Hungry 36%
Euphoric 32%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 36%
Pain 28%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 20%
Headaches 16%
Dry eyes 28%
Dry mouth 20%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

37

Avatar for Mikak-3
Member since 2018
Has very strong cheese scent has beautiful orange hairs I love how it's so fresh and soft on the throat. I am smoking it out of a bong and I feel a nice balanced body high with a slight head high. I feel happy like if today was my birthday or something. Good stuff
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for SorbetJ
Member since 2019
My best friend gave me some of this for Christmas last year, and I’ve been trying to get more ever since. The flavor is so smooth and sweet. I can’t wait to try it again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for jsixx
Member since 2014
I have PTSD coupled with anxiety and I am also recovering from a back injury. This is NOT the strain for me. I use Cannabis as a medication daily to relieve my symptoms and to help my body and mind to relax. I think I need to stick to staright indicas from now on. This made me excessivly nervous and...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Talkative
Avatar for micahc29
Member since 2015
Picked up a gram of shatter and so far I'm really enjoying this strain. Great tasting and a really euphoric high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for nat4weed
Member since 2017
Loved it! Grown by House of Cultivar. So much juicy orange flavor! I was impressed. And the high was perfect- psychedelic and happy. Bye-bye, anxiety! A pleasure to smoke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
•This is a real 💣treat! I find 🍊 strains (like Tangie) to border more on the bitter peel-flavor side of the aisle, so this lovely 🍊skunk truly defines it for me. Lemon 🍋 Skunk was a real fave of mine for a while, so I was excited to meet her smooth citrus-sister, &amp; she does not disappoint! E...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for cd1990
Member since 2016
Nice strain for relaxation. A good after workout strain, nice body high. Very pungent, and smooth.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Shad0wruck3r
Member since 2017
Probably the best out of the three strains I got the other day. Crisp smell to the buds, good burn, great high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed