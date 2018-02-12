•This is a real 💣treat! I find 🍊 strains (like Tangie) to border more on the bitter peel-flavor side of the aisle, so this lovely 🍊skunk truly defines it for me. Lemon 🍋 Skunk was a real fave of mine for a while, so I was excited to meet her smooth citrus-sister, & she does not disappoint! Extre...