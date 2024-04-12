Orange Walker reviews
April 12, 2024
I also have rote the three star review, and want to update after smoking on it for a few days, sadly there is no edit option on leafly. I did get a bit anxious the first few times I sparked but now I’m liking this strain a lot. Very potent, and I have a high tolerance. No terps listed sadly but I would guess limonene and pinen for sure. Smells of earth, cheese, and citrus’s.
August 19, 2024
This strain yields very dense buds. I’m smelling orange with a hint of cheese and orange when ground up. It tastes more like orange.