Hybrid
Hungry
Euphoric
Sleepy
Cheese
Earthy
Citrus
Orange Walker effects are mostly calming.
Orange Walker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Skywalker Kush and Orange Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Orange Walker is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Orange Walker typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Orange Walker’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Walker, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Orange Walker strain reviews(2)
c........o
April 12, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Tingly
I also have rote the three star review, and want to update after smoking on it for a few days, sadly there is no edit option on leafly. I did get a bit anxious the first few times I sparked but now I’m liking this strain a lot. Very potent, and I have a high tolerance. No terps listed sadly but I would guess limonene and pinen for sure. Smells of earth, cheese, and citrus’s.
c........2
August 19, 2024
Hungry
Sleepy
This strain yields very dense buds. I’m smelling orange with a hint of cheese and orange when ground up. It tastes more like orange.