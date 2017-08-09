Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Orange Wreck, a Sativa cross between Allagash and the well known TrainWreck, coming in at 21% THC. Identifiable by its vibrate green buds covered in orange hairs and absolutely frosted in trichomes. The batch we got had beautifully bulbous buds. Opening the container you’d think you walked into a ci...
Fire sativa. The ratings and other reviews confused me but maybe I just got a super dank batch. Got me lit and had my head spinning as I watched Netflix and then went to work. Sparked creative ideas for me and I'd give it a solid 4.5 for my batch. Tastes incredible. And I smoke different strains eve...
First, the buds are pretty with a ton of orange hairs. Also smell of this strand has a fruity smell that’s already make u wanna smoke it. The smell gets stronger once u squeeze the bud. When u hit it you can really taste the citrus and earthy flavor the most. It smokes smoothly and give u really gre...
This would be a great sativa for a first time user. However I am not that, so I found it a bit weak. It didn't get you high, but it did calm down my anxiety/depression a bit. It also doesn't last as long as other strains I feel. However, the taste was great amd for the short time after I smoked it w...