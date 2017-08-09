ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Spideybmack
Member since 2019
high potency &amp; appetite
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for jamesvanheel
Member since 2013
A very pleasant and relaxing sativa. All head with no body effects.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeHappy
Avatar for This_Weeks_High
Member since 2019
Orange Wreck, a Sativa cross between Allagash and the well known TrainWreck, coming in at 21% THC. Identifiable by its vibrate green buds covered in orange hairs and absolutely frosted in trichomes. The batch we got had beautifully bulbous buds. Opening the container you’d think you walked into a ci...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for Timbosoup
Member since 2019
Fire sativa. The ratings and other reviews confused me but maybe I just got a super dank batch. Got me lit and had my head spinning as I watched Netflix and then went to work. Sparked creative ideas for me and I'd give it a solid 4.5 for my batch. Tastes incredible. And I smoke different strains eve...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for lilaaron54
Member since 2017
First, the buds are pretty with a ton of orange hairs. Also smell of this strand has a fruity smell that’s already make u wanna smoke it. The smell gets stronger once u squeeze the bud. When u hit it you can really taste the citrus and earthy flavor the most. It smokes smoothly and give u really gre...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Samemch602
Member since 2018
This would be a great sativa for a first time user. However I am not that, so I found it a bit weak. It didn't get you high, but it did calm down my anxiety/depression a bit. It also doesn't last as long as other strains I feel. However, the taste was great amd for the short time after I smoked it w...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for HighTendenciezzz
Member since 2015
stay away from the orange strains. shit tatstes like orange peels. and yes I eat orange peels don't judge me
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for cindy034
Member since 2017
Excellent choice love the lift focus and get up &amp; go a must try sativa way to go for me
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy