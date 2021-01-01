Orange Zkittlez reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Zkittlez.
Orange Zkittlez effects
10 people reported 54 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
30% of people say it helps with ptsd
Arthritis
20% of people say it helps with arthritis
Bipolar disorder
20% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
