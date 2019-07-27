Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Oregon Lemons.
Reviews
3
Aurasticx
Member since 2019
Absolutely amazing. Very relaxing and actually made me sleepy. I kept yawning from how sleepy it made me. Considering that I have a high tolerance and strains barely make me sleepy, this strain is amazing.
This strain is PHENOMENAL and has truly been a blessing!! Orl has the perfect balance to help my anxiety and pain but still give me a bit of energy so Im not stuck on the couch. Its also helped my high blood pressure! I use to not think there was really that much of a difference in strains but boy w...
I LOVE THIS STRAIN!!!!
And I’m so glad Leafly finally has it added :) I feel that Orl can be consumed any time, in any form, no matter what potency (I suppose there are exceptions to that, but still), and it will be fantastic! \o/ the amount of euphoria that comes with the experience is exceptiona...