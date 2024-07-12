Picked up some Oreo Blizzy from Freddy's Fuego, and ngl I thought it looked like some mids in the jar. Somewhat frosty but not insane, pretty dark green leaves, etc. But the flavor and the high make up for it. The cross is ice cream cake x sunset sherbet, and I get notes of sweet citrus from the sherb straight out the gate. Not super overpoweringly citrus, though, and it's followed by a sweet creaminess from the ice cream cake. Super smooth too. Definitely a case of "don't judge a book by its cover" would 100% recommend, prolly my favorite ice cream cake cross at the moment