Oreo Blizzy
aka Oreo Blizzard
Oreo Blizzy
OrB
Hybrid
Focused
Creative
Uplifted
Butter
Vanilla
Diesel
Oreo Blizzy effects are mostly energizing.
Oreo Blizzy, also known as Oreo Blizzard,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, creative, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Oreo Blizzy, before let us know! Leave a review.
Oreo Blizzy strain effects
Reported by 43 real people like you
Oreo Blizzy strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Oreo Blizzy strain reviews(43)
W........9
July 12, 2024
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Smooth clean tasting smoke, super frosty and beautiful purple spotted nugs. Instant effects for me after exhale, extremely calming in great one for helping me with my anxiety!
x........d
April 30, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Picked up some Oreo Blizzy from Freddy's Fuego, and ngl I thought it looked like some mids in the jar. Somewhat frosty but not insane, pretty dark green leaves, etc. But the flavor and the high make up for it. The cross is ice cream cake x sunset sherbet, and I get notes of sweet citrus from the sherb straight out the gate. Not super overpoweringly citrus, though, and it's followed by a sweet creaminess from the ice cream cake. Super smooth too. Definitely a case of "don't judge a book by its cover" would 100% recommend, prolly my favorite ice cream cake cross at the moment
c........n
December 10, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
this shit right here had me agreeing with everyone for no damn reason you sneaky fucker you. that next hour of gaming was God tier. any thoughts of pain faded like pops getting milk... never been asked to leave a store with it not being lit, though. It loud and damn good smoke.