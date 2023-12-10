Oreo Blizzy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Oreo Blizzy.
Oreo Blizzy strain effects
Reported by 43 real people like you
Oreo Blizzy strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Oreo Blizzy reviews
c........n
December 10, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
this shit right here had me agreeing with everyone for no damn reason you sneaky fucker you. that next hour of gaming was God tier. any thoughts of pain faded like pops getting milk... never been asked to leave a store with it not being lit, though. It loud and damn good smoke.
A........a
September 3, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Inspired a lot of creativity that I really missed for a long time. Became my favorite strain for my artistic times, really hoping to find more to enjoy on my off days creating.
W........e
June 4, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
This is a nice indica chill out smoke Nice to relax Grab your guitar and write a song Mello yellow Peace
k........9
March 10, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This bud breaks down easily but not to dust. It has dark purple with hints of orange crystal hairs. Any stress I have is taken away once I smoke this. I do recommend smoking this during the evening. I smoke this a few times now and I always get heavy eyes. 8/10 for me!
B........5
April 17, 2021
High as hell.
x........f
May 17, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
I absolutely LOVE this. I’m so uplifted, creative, and motivated. With that being said, I noticed that it helps my with ADHD. This is a must try if you haven’t had it yet. *Chefs kiss* 💋
b........6
May 29, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
This strain right here.... man... or gurllll.... Flower smokes nicely. Buds are BEAUTIFUL! Light green with purple buds, orange hairs. Crystals that make it look almost icy. Buds are fluffy, but break down nicely. SUPER STICKY. If you have texture issues or hand problems, use scissors. Now, smoking it with a cognac capone wrap is the way to go. Smooth. Very potent. Helped with my cramps and headache. Was kinda depressed before smoking and it completely turned my mood around. No complaints! 👌👍
s........6
December 1, 2023
Creative
Focused
Indica dominant hybrid crossing ice cream cake and sunset sherbert. taste is pure gas with buttery spiced vanilla undertones. effect is clear headed, relaxed but with focused creative energy. No worry about couch lock which is interesting considering that it is indica dominant.