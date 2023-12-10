This strain right here.... man... or gurllll.... Flower smokes nicely. Buds are BEAUTIFUL! Light green with purple buds, orange hairs. Crystals that make it look almost icy. Buds are fluffy, but break down nicely. SUPER STICKY. If you have texture issues or hand problems, use scissors. Now, smoking it with a cognac capone wrap is the way to go. Smooth. Very potent. Helped with my cramps and headache. Was kinda depressed before smoking and it completely turned my mood around. No complaints! 👌👍