Oreo Cake 27 year smoker-dabber…. I picked up two 1G packs of soft “shatter” (I love their pick-n-pull consistency) at the dispensary from Cannalicious, amongst multiple other offerings. It took me a couple days to get to Oreo Cake, and man was I surprised. This amongst the top 5 dabs I’ve ever had, and that’s a bold fucking statement, friend. (#1 was Blue Walker crumble by Mountain Boys, 2 years ago) I’m writing my first strain review now after taking three medium sized dabs about 20,15,10 minutes ago. I can’t shut up, and I can’t get out of my seat. I’ve got the tolerance of a minor demi-god, and I’m fucked up. Yeah, as far as a review goes, I’d say buy this if you can find it, and if you can tolerate it. I’m sure the flower connoisseurs can further expand on its taste and smell characteristics, Couch locked - check No back pain - check No depression - check I’ll work on not trying to write any more reviews when I’m so stoned!