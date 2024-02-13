Oreo Cake
Oreo Cake
Oreo Cake effects are mostly calming.
Oreo Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, relaxed, and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Oreo Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Oreo Cake strain effects
Reported by 26 real people like you
Oreo Cake strain helps with
- 32% of people say it helps with Depression
- 24% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Oreo Cake strain reviews(26)
p........6
February 13, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Awesome strain for a serious wake and bake all around heavy hitter can also be used in the evening time to wind down overall strong powerful bud not for novice and if you are go slow this will have you stuck . I absolutely love it
t........t
February 6, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Vanilla Chocolate Sweet Kush with a hint of fruit is the flavor to my nose which knows this is a very nice terpadelic experience. Lacks a heavy pungent funk which keeps it from being an absolute favorite. High feels pretty euphoric, even a little bit narcotic relaxation, but with out any sedation. There was actually enough creative focus in these vaped nugs for me to write my first Leafly strain review. I feel so positively happy after vaping just a .5g which is a low dose for this medical patient. REALLY helps anxiety and helped my pain a little bit. Great smell flavor 8.8/10. Great all day type of high 9/10. good bag attraction factor 7.5/10. overall 8.43/10. BeLeaf in yourself is priceless!
O........8
March 2, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Oreo Cake 27 year smoker-dabber…. I picked up two 1G packs of soft “shatter” (I love their pick-n-pull consistency) at the dispensary from Cannalicious, amongst multiple other offerings. It took me a couple days to get to Oreo Cake, and man was I surprised. This amongst the top 5 dabs I’ve ever had, and that’s a bold fucking statement, friend. (#1 was Blue Walker crumble by Mountain Boys, 2 years ago) I’m writing my first strain review now after taking three medium sized dabs about 20,15,10 minutes ago. I can’t shut up, and I can’t get out of my seat. I’ve got the tolerance of a minor demi-god, and I’m fucked up. Yeah, as far as a review goes, I’d say buy this if you can find it, and if you can tolerate it. I’m sure the flower connoisseurs can further expand on its taste and smell characteristics, Couch locked - check No back pain - check No depression - check I’ll work on not trying to write any more reviews when I’m so stoned!