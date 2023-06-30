Oreo Mintz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Oreo Mintz.
Oreo Mintz strain effects
Oreo Mintz strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
k........5
June 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
great flavor, with a very smooth intake. def a very tasty bud, with the perfect high. I just smoked a bowl of it for the first time and this by far is the best bud I've had in a very long time. great for anxiety and depression also helps with the munchies if you struggle to eat this is perfect. This bud doesn't leave me couch locked either, It's a feeling of if I wanted to chill I can, but can def still get sh*t done if I need too. In my opinion this is an absolutist perfect strain. Side note: Also realizing it's a very creative thinking bud, so great for any artist of any field out there ;)
2........x
September 8, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Incredibly smooth smoke, hints of chocolate and floral. Slightly gassy. The high is top tier. Smooth head high with just enough body feels. Legs get a little cold ya know, beautiful. Makes everything feel great!
5........p
November 30, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
my everyday favorite strain. perfect for what i struggle with. depression, adhd, chronic fatigue. this gets me up and moving to work all day, gets my creativity up high, music sounds amazing.
x........y
February 20, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Like mixing Sour Diesel and Girl Scout Cookies together. Very gassy, spicy and peppery on the inhale but minty and flowery on the exhale. Instant pain relief, total body relaxation, head buzz for about a minute, and then it’s just bliss. Brain switches off (my PTSD, anxiety and depression seem like nothing), giggling like crazy and happy to either get stuff done or chill on the sofa. 10/10 🔥
g........7
August 1, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
cool and chill strain. comes on slow from a cone J and levels off into a mellow and focused old school stone. definitely enjoyable without any noticeable side effects
d........2
October 4, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Just bought a pack of this the other day and have been amazed by the quality. I usually roll joints when I want to smoke, and when I smoked this, the taste really is all that. Plus, the high was long lasting and had no negative effects.
m........5
November 3, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Wow. I didn’t know what to expect but me and my bsf smoked two separate L’s and it didn’t take long for it to kick! Definitely makes you concentrate but you are so chill. Definitely will be buying again!