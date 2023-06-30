great flavor, with a very smooth intake. def a very tasty bud, with the perfect high. I just smoked a bowl of it for the first time and this by far is the best bud I've had in a very long time. great for anxiety and depression also helps with the munchies if you struggle to eat this is perfect. This bud doesn't leave me couch locked either, It's a feeling of if I wanted to chill I can, but can def still get sh*t done if I need too. In my opinion this is an absolutist perfect strain. Side note: Also realizing it's a very creative thinking bud, so great for any artist of any field out there ;)