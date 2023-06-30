stock photo similar to Oreo Mintz
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%

Oreo Mintz

aka Oreo Mints, Oreo Mint

Oreo Mintz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mintz and Oreoz. This strain is named after the popular cookie, and it has a sweet and minty flavor with hints of chocolate and cream. Oreo Mintz is 25-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Oreo Mintz effects include euphoria, relaxation, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Oreo Mintz when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Oreo Mintz features flavors like minty, sweet, and chocolate. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Oreo Mintz typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a delicious and potent treat that can help them feel happy and relaxed. Oreo Mintz is also known for its frosty buds that are caked in trichomes and sprinkled with unique terpenes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Oreo Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Oreo Mintz strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Oreo Mintz strain helps with

  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Oreo Mintz strain reviews7

June 30, 2023
great flavor, with a very smooth intake. def a very tasty bud, with the perfect high. I just smoked a bowl of it for the first time and this by far is the best bud I've had in a very long time. great for anxiety and depression also helps with the munchies if you struggle to eat this is perfect. This bud doesn't leave me couch locked either, It's a feeling of if I wanted to chill I can, but can def still get sh*t done if I need too. In my opinion this is an absolutist perfect strain. Side note: Also realizing it's a very creative thinking bud, so great for any artist of any field out there ;)
5 people found this helpful
September 8, 2023
Incredibly smooth smoke, hints of chocolate and floral. Slightly gassy. The high is top tier. Smooth head high with just enough body feels. Legs get a little cold ya know, beautiful. Makes everything feel great!
1 person found this helpful
November 30, 2023
my everyday favorite strain. perfect for what i struggle with. depression, adhd, chronic fatigue. this gets me up and moving to work all day, gets my creativity up high, music sounds amazing.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

