Oreo Mintz
aka Oreo Mints, Oreo Mint
Oreo Mintz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mintz and Oreoz. This strain is named after the popular cookie, and it has a sweet and minty flavor with hints of chocolate and cream. Oreo Mintz is 25-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Oreo Mintz effects include euphoria, relaxation, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Oreo Mintz when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Oreo Mintz features flavors like minty, sweet, and chocolate. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Oreo Mintz typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a delicious and potent treat that can help them feel happy and relaxed. Oreo Mintz is also known for its frosty buds that are caked in trichomes and sprinkled with unique terpenes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Oreo Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
