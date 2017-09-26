Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Dabbed BHO in Washington state, December 2018. Produced by Hash Dog, Processed by Cowlitz County Cannabis, sold by The Fire House under the brand Cowlitz Gold. Consistency was like a hard Taffy snap n pull, but a little on the stickier side, especially if it's warm at all and especially to fingers. ...
This became my favorite strains very quickly! It is insanely smooth on the troath, and even with huge bong rips or nice joints, I would hardly ever cough! And I usually cough like shit!
The high is comfortable and warm like a hug or that feeling you get when you are in a warm bed on a rainy day! Bes...