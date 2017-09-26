ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Orient Express by Ace Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid with Asian lineage. Created by crossing Vietnam Black and China Yunnan, Orient Express has herbal, grassy aromas representative of the hot and humid forest floor in the dense rainforests of Southeast Asia. The effects are described as warm, clean, and pleasant and perfect for chatting and enjoying good company without paranoia or anxiety. With an average potency of 16% THC and an 8 to 10 week flowering time, Orient Express is an ideal option for new or seasoned gardeners. 

Avatar for baldnbrwn
Member since 2017
this tree give you that lift to sit back and drop knowledge, wisdom beats bars what ever your thing is !!! smooth heady smoke .
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for DougCandymanBongada
Member since 2018
This became my favorite strains very quickly! It is insanely smooth on the troath, and even with huge bong rips or nice joints, I would hardly ever cough! And I usually cough like shit! The high is comfortable and warm like a hug or that feeling you get when you are in a warm bed on a rainy day! Bes...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for HarleyQuinn16
Member since 2016
I have fibromyalgia, sciatica, anxiety and depression. This weed mixed with a high thc weed is AMAZEBALLS. I feel the pain relief instantly after a few French inhaled hits of my bowl.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Disjointed90
Member since 2017
uplifted, energetic, talkative. slight paranoia but depends on state of mind before smoking. grassy smell and taste. munchies. good anti-inflammatory.
EnergeticGigglyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for RosyDabber
Member since 2018
Dabbed BHO in Washington state, December 2018. Produced by Hash Dog, Processed by Cowlitz County Cannabis, sold by The Fire House under the brand Cowlitz Gold. Consistency was like a hard Taffy snap n pull, but a little on the stickier side, especially if it's warm at all and especially to fingers. ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

China Yunnan
Orient Express

