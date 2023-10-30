Orion F1 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orion F1.
Orion F1 strain effects
Orion F1 strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
Orion F1 reviews
M........r
October 30, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
This is my first time smoking this strain. To me the taste is very minty. It smells chemically as well. I'm feeling super floaty and alert. I'm thinking alot as well....Overall I really like this strain...all I need is a lilbit and I'm straight!!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👍🏼MoniB-
n........5
October 5, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This variety grows very quickly and the buds are very dense, it tastes good and the effects are very good, it works on the body and the head, I recommend 5/5
a........h
September 12, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Orion F1 is a chill, relaxing, calming. and soothing experience. Helps with the side effects of medication. Helps with insomnia.
n........e
January 25, 2025
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Azul by timeless Orion's belt I Feel Like Fonzie I could bumb a jukebox and it would play then I'd bang all the chicks Key Starting Intro ... For real I don't feel bad paying 40 for .5 solventless wanted to try it usually 60 I quit smokes so I treated myself Its a winner would buy again. good energy blessings all to you and yours word to your mother peace out.
F........8
December 28, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
This strain backed up a different strain that I had gotten immune to. After finishing up a film project with a full orchestrated arrangement, this Orion F1 was what I needed to finally take a calming break from work. But then, I smoked again few puffs . . . all of a sudden, my creativity started revving up. Now, switching over to file a lawsuit . . . easy peezy. I am sure, my next order will be ORION F1. Maestro . . . better know as Dr. Ferman