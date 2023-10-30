This strain backed up a different strain that I had gotten immune to. After finishing up a film project with a full orchestrated arrangement, this Orion F1 was what I needed to finally take a calming break from work. But then, I smoked again few puffs . . . all of a sudden, my creativity started revving up. Now, switching over to file a lawsuit . . . easy peezy. I am sure, my next order will be ORION F1. Maestro . . . better know as Dr. Ferman