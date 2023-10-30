Orion F1
Orion F1 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Mammoth Auto x Blue Dream x Amnesia. With its stellar lineage, Orion F1 offers a balanced combination of effects that cater to both the mind and body. Orion F1 features a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 22%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Orion F1's effects include feeling calm, relaxed, and stoned. This strain is known for its ability to promote a sense of relaxation while encouraging a burst of imaginative thinking. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, and tastes like sweet, fruity, and piney. The average price of Orion F1 typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. Whether you're seeking a moment of relaxation and creativity or a way to alleviate minor discomforts, Orion F1 provides a versatile and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to explore Orion F1 through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.
- 40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
