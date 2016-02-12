ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
P-51 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain P-51.

Reviews

28

Avatar for highlandpark
Member since 2014
Great relaxing high while still functional.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for JoeDizzle420
Member since 2017
Mind Blowing "Amazeballs" Trail Blazing Meteor!! 100% best blitz we've had for a few months now!
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for MacTiger
Member since 2016
I think my reactions to different strains are like the opposite of most people. This stuff made me feel super scared and overwhelmed. It didn't give me racing thoughts - it just made everything way too overwhelming. Watching TV was too much for me. I had to lay down but couldn't sleep. Not good for ...
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Vblover16
Member since 2016
This was from Rootworx. 23%-$35. It was very mild for me. It really looked just like the picture on leafly.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Gordyb
Member since 2015
This strain is hands down my favorite. It relaxes the body and the mind. When I first tried it, I was so impressed with how superior it was to other strains - I had to get more. To this day it is still my favorite. Great for evening time and a little goes a long way. One bong hit wait 20 minutes a...
Reported
feelings
Avatar for shawneej
Member since 2016
great taste
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergetic