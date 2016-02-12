ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

P-51 is a piney, earthy indica strain that crosses a Tahoe OG male with a Blackberry mother. Created by Clint Pipkin, a grower in both Humboldt County and Northwestern Washington, the male was flowered in a window sill on the Key Peninsula in Pierce County. Thousands of seeds were created during this cross, and the producer narrowed this strain down to the best cut from 70 phenotypes. This has since become Stash Cannabis' signature strain and was also listed as DOPE Magazine’s “Strain of the Month” in June 2015.

This deeply relaxing indica has also been deemed “The Tranquilizer Dart” in retail shops throughout Washington State. Little is known about the strain's name, but it's said that the name was a nod to the P-51 Mustang.

I have not had P-91 in a while; however, this was the best back in the day...I use to get a batch with a lot of big fat leaves wrapped around the "pearl-like" calyx inside. This one has a little better trim on it, but still has that lemon oil and redwood smell...and big "pearl-like" calyx Taste is...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricSleepyTinglyUplifted
I'm from poway. class of 2000. this has to be the best buds I've ever tried hands down. we used to throw the nugs at a wall and they would stick. thickest white/yellow smoke created. rumored to have 30%+ THC.
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Had no discernable taste and made my mouth numb after smoking. It creeped up on me and almost became overwhelming. Lot of poor Examples of this Weed floating round don't give up trying to find some well grown herb.
feelings
EnergeticTalkativeUplifted
Not too strong. Was wishing for something similar to Headband. But got a weaker body high. Not too tingly or too much pain relief. Took a second to set in but peaked quick. After a few hours on my way back down (I normally stay high for 6+ hrs) So this feels short to me. Gives me a relaxed/rested f...
feelings
FocusedSleepyTinglyUplifted
great taste
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergetic
Blackberry
Tahoe OG Kush
