Pachamama
Pma
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Talkative
Tea
Plum
Pachamama effects are mostly energizing.
Pachamama strain effects
Pachamama strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
Pachamama strain reviews(5)
5........y
December 21, 2021
This strain is the “perfect balanced high”. Just enough energy to be productive and just enough of the relaxed feeling to wind down after a long day. Very mellow taste, and a “clean” smoke feeling. Fruity and floral in taste. Perfect strain for someone who isn’t sure if they want Sativa or Indica.
j........m
July 6, 2022
Talkative
Anxious
Dry eyes
I didn’t like this strain at all. Made me feel paranoid, and anxious when I smoked it in a joint. With a vape it didn’t gave me those side effects tho but it was too strong for me I think. No relaxation or having a good time with it. Made me feel worst than before smoking it. Like in a very bad mood 😭
k........g
June 6, 2022
Very functional high, spicy-earthy taste. Only reason for 4 stars is its hard to get