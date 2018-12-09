Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I was told this would help with my insomnia from the dispensary that I ordered from, but here I am at 0100 leaving this review because my insomnia won't let me go back to sleep and no help from this strain. Just wasted my disability money on meds that don't work :(