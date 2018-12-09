ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pacific Frost
  4. Reviews

Pacific Frost reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pacific Frost.

Reviews

4

Avatar for Birdiesmoker
Member since 2019
Tasty bud. Kills the pain not the brain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappy
Avatar for Skeletorusmc
Member since 2018
I was told this would help with my insomnia from the dispensary that I ordered from, but here I am at 0100 leaving this review because my insomnia won't let me go back to sleep and no help from this strain. Just wasted my disability money on meds that don't work :(
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for wxwizard99
Member since 2018
I grabbed the originalminijoint pack,and they are awesome. this strain leaves me motivated, relaxed, uplifted and peaceful. I highly recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Spbg33
Member since 2018
Delicious, has that og taste with a hint of its "purple smelling" aroma. It's an indica dominated hybrid but still I'm active and alert. It's a fantastic pain reliever.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyTingly
write a review