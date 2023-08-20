Pacific OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pacific OG.
Pacific OG strain effects
Pacific OG strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
J........7
August 20, 2023
Focused
Hungry
Smoke this in the morning and do chores! Great for removing stress and makes you hungry… perfect strain to wake and bake with.
d........2
August 23, 2021
Relaxed
Uplifted
Deep earthy almost mossy tones with an intoxicating cerebral high that starts from the feet up to the top of your head.
b........1
April 27, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
I find it super uplifting, the perfect thing to smoke and go on a nature walk or clean the house
n........3
January 3, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This strain has become my favourite over the past 6-12 months. It helps stop my spiraling thoughts and allows me to enjoy what I am currently doing rather than stress about the future or the past. Tantalus Labs grows great buds, and this is their best.
d........o
May 18, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Tantalus made great prerolls with this strain. Any easy smoke, great smelling and slow burn. A great relaxed happy high. Just a really good hybrid
e........5
May 31, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Fairly a decent sensation. Improvised a smart-ass bike mount hadn't found in the market! Zero paranoia.
9........x
September 13, 2022
I enjoyed it very much. Energizing and creative. Mine was 27% though. High THC.