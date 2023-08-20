Pacific OG is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Snow Lotus and Nepalese. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and creative. Pacific OG has 9% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pacific OG, before let us know! Leave a review.