Pacific OG
HybridTHC 9%CBG 1%
PfO
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Creative
Earthy
Citrus
Flowery
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Humulene
Pacific OG effects are mostly energizing.
Pacific OG potency is lower THC than average.
Pacific OG is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Snow Lotus and Nepalese. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and creative. Pacific OG has 9% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pacific OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pacific OG strain effects
Pacific OG strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pacific OG strain reviews(7)
J........7
August 20, 2023
Focused
Hungry
b........1
April 27, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
d........2
August 23, 2021
Relaxed
Uplifted