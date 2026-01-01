Pack Mule is a flavorful hybrid created from the powerful pairing of GMO × Lurch, combining pungent, savory terpenes with smooth, deeply relaxing effects. The aroma is bold and unmistakable, delivering a heavy funk of garlic, earth, and diesel layered with subtle herbal spice. On the palate, Pack Mule leans savory and gassy with hints of pepper and earthy sweetness, creating a rich, kush-forward smoking experience. The high typically begins with a calm euphoric lift that settles the mind before melting into a heavy, soothing body relaxation that can become sedating at higher doses. With its loud terpene profile and strong, relaxing finish, Pack Mule is a great choice for evening sessions or unwinding after a long day. If you’ve tried Pack Mule, leave a review and let others know what you think!