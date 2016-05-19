Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is my first review...have to share my thoughts on this flavor. I have major lower back pain from arthritis and an injury from Ju-Jitsu....I'm doing my yoga everyday and trying hard to strength out my spine but I've been in pain for a long time. Some days I can not stand for very long.
So I've...
Pagoda is my new go-to sativa leaning hybrid. She smells like funky melon, seems totally immune to powdery mildew and shakes off botrytis.
Super lanky growth but nice moderately dense nugs for a leafy sativa.
Smooth, tasty smoke. Tropical fruit and Chemdawg taste.
Great full bodied high! Mind lif...