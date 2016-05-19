ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Pagoda
Avatar for shroast
Member since 2017
Absolutely bonkers. Great stuff for going out on a hike or another adventure. Also a great body high that leaves you able to talk to people who aren't on your level.
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for theCanadianOx
Member since 2018
This is my favorite strain. Relaxed and happy. It should be called "Chill day". :) Love it.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Shanti420spa
Member since 2018
This is my first review...have to share my thoughts on this flavor. I have major lower back pain from arthritis and an injury from Ju-Jitsu....I'm doing my yoga everyday and trying hard to strength out my spine but I've been in pain for a long time. Some days I can not stand for very long. So I've...
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for mandabutter
Member since 2017
Great strain! helped me crawl out of a depression!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

User uploaded image of Pagoda
Avatar for islandgrownOG
Member since 2016
Pagoda is my new go-to sativa leaning hybrid. She smells like funky melon, seems totally immune to powdery mildew and shakes off botrytis. Super lanky growth but nice moderately dense nugs for a leafy sativa. Smooth, tasty smoke. Tropical fruit and Chemdawg taste. Great full bodied high! Mind lif...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed