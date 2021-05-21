Pai Gow reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pai Gow.
Pai Gow strain effects
Reported by 40 real people like you
Pai Gow strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 13% of people say it helps with Anxiety
E........J
May 21, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Not the *strongest* of Sativa grows, but an excellent choice for smokers, like me, who are prone to anxiety or other potential negative experiences from Sativa-dominant strains. A quick and easy Sativa high that is energizing and uplifting without the race-track mindset - works well at any time of the day, allowing one to be "appropriately" high at just about any function, with a surprisingly low paranoia quotient. Not only smokes well on it's own - it's subtle and smooth flavor allows you to blend it with other strains, creating your own custom hybrid smoke with, again, enough Sativa to meaningfully engage, but not enough to get yourself arrested. In California, see if you can find the Flow Kana brand - it's not only stupid affordable for a fun and killer strain (I paid $15/3.5g), but comes in a nifty little smoked-glass jar, which at this price point is several steps up from those frustrating little ziplock pouches which are really only good for teaching children about poverty. But I digress. Great smoke. Highly recommended!
J........7
July 2, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Good for people that got sh!t to do. Gets you high but let you move, so you can get sh!t done while high and happy.
C........x
September 8, 2021
Creative
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
I smoked a j of this, took a shower and when I came back to my room, it smelled like a straight up peanut butter and jelly sandwich up in that piece. It was then that I realized I was very hungry; I must have worked up an appetite singing in the shower.
s........s
April 13, 2021
Definitely energized at first but glued to the couch after a while 🔥
w........s
August 20, 2021
Energetic
Relaxed
Throughout the day smoker for anxiety here. Immediately I felt uplifted, energized and less critical of myself. My body feels loose but attuned to my surroundings. I’m clear headed and can write this review. Aaaaand there’s the munches. Have a blessed day.
r........f
February 20, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This was gifted to me by a friend. I am a smoker often struck by anxiety and paranoia when I smoke sativa. Even in hybrids, it's hard for me to find a strain that doesn't make me freak out. That is until I met Pai Gow. This had me up and ready to be outside and run errands - and do it with pleasure. Really happy. I was simply just happy. I felt high, it's very mellow and chill but not like a couch lock. Everything is just great right now 🤣 and I'm so glad I found this strain!!
S........t
August 30, 2021
Aroused
Focused
Talkative
Tingly
After original Chemdog, this is my go-to Sativa... So many great Sativa phenomes are in the genes that are not watered-down with too much heavy Indica come together in a bouquet of uplifting euphoria that overwhelms the mind to a happy, yet functionable place!
T........4
June 15, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
pi gow has a flowing high relaxed carefree not the greatest for extreme heat but a nice mellow flowing head high great strain