Not the *strongest* of Sativa grows, but an excellent choice for smokers, like me, who are prone to anxiety or other potential negative experiences from Sativa-dominant strains. A quick and easy Sativa high that is energizing and uplifting without the race-track mindset - works well at any time of the day, allowing one to be "appropriately" high at just about any function, with a surprisingly low paranoia quotient. Not only smokes well on it's own - it's subtle and smooth flavor allows you to blend it with other strains, creating your own custom hybrid smoke with, again, enough Sativa to meaningfully engage, but not enough to get yourself arrested. In California, see if you can find the Flow Kana brand - it's not only stupid affordable for a fun and killer strain (I paid $15/3.5g), but comes in a nifty little smoked-glass jar, which at this price point is several steps up from those frustrating little ziplock pouches which are really only good for teaching children about poverty. But I digress. Great smoke. Highly recommended!