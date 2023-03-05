Palisade Poison reviews
Palisade Poison strain effects
Palisade Poison strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
B........0
March 5, 2023
Energetic
Focused
First I’ll point out I’m a Sativa head, it’s all I smoke. Bought a half an oz of this from Good Chem and it’s a nice strain. Some nice energy mixed with comforting relaxation, not sleep inducing. My only gripe is that it is on the harsh side, which I’ve only tried rolling joints with. It’s beautiful (like everything from Good Chem) and grinds up well, leaving a nice amount of kief in your catcher. Well worth a try.
D........7
February 9, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Sleepy
Anxious
While I can only say that I’ve ever had it as a preroll. It is seriously a solid Durban Poison cross. The batch I was lucky to source had High percentage of 31 THCA. That’s I believe come from the White MAC. I’m 9 times out of Ten a Sativa man. Durban Poison is an all time favorite of mine. The cross is solid. Though it can at these higher % to me express more Indica/Hybrid effects.