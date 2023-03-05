While I can only say that I’ve ever had it as a preroll. It is seriously a solid Durban Poison cross. The batch I was lucky to source had High percentage of 31 THCA. That’s I believe come from the White MAC. I’m 9 times out of Ten a Sativa man. Durban Poison is an all time favorite of mine. The cross is solid. Though it can at these higher % to me express more Indica/Hybrid effects.