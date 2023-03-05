Palisade Poison
Palisade Poison is a weed strain from Good Chemistry Nurseries' Uniques Line; released in late 2022. This sativa-heavy strain is a blend of Durban Poison x White MAC #2, and has a sweet floral smell with a sweet and piney taste. Palisade Poison typically leaves consumers feeling energized and relieved.
Have feedback? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Palisade PoisonOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Palisade Poison strain effects
Palisade Poison strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Palisade Poison products near you
Similar to Palisade Poison near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Palisade Poison strain reviews2
Read all reviews
B........0
March 5, 2023
Energetic
Focused
D........7
February 9, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Sleepy
Anxious