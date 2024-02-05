Pampelmousse reviews
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
c........t
February 5, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
made me make a playlist of traditional irish fiddle music and 90s-00s goth synth music and listen for two hours while i hand washed the dishes
d........3
August 19, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Vermont Select 0.5G dog walker. 18.85% THC and 0.05% CBD First time trying this cultivar. Entourage effect gives off a sweet citrus smell and taste on a dry draw off the preroll. Very smooth taste when ignited. The terpene tastes of melon. High is very euphoric. I felt it in my face almost immediately. Gave me an uplifting feeling. Good for an end of the day kick start. dp