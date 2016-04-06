Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Panama
  5. Panama Reviews

Panama reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Panama.

Panama effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 6 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Panama near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...