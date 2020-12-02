Pancakes reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pancakes.

write a review

Pancakes strain effects

Reported by 92 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Uplifted

Pancakes strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress

Pancakes reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
December 2, 2020
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
As someone who suffers from really bad anxiety i found this strain REALLY helpful👌🏼 Relaxing body high but with a clear mind that puts you in an amazing talkative mood . Also no paranoia whatsoever highly recommend to people that suffer from anxiety and stress even if youre not a heavy smoker💯
86 people found this helpful
December 3, 2020
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Great strain for severe depression and anxiety and ptsd last long and I can focus well
57 people found this helpful
October 13, 2020
Not a special taste or smell. Just a little bit sweet after exhaling.. Relaxing High but also nothing special. There are a lot of other exotic strains for this price that you should try. Good for long smoking sessions because it doesnt gets you that high. Still have to say that cookies is a great brand for Exotic strains.
43 people found this helpful
May 16, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I was unsure about this one but am pleasantly surprised! I was expecting it to smell like a fetus fart mixed with pancakes and man it didn't disappoint that's for damn sure! I didn't think I was going to enjoy that flavor profile but this was recommended by a real one so I had to peep game and I'm happy I did...with respect, whoever said the flavor profile was lacking, I'm sorry you had a bad experience cuz it's a real treat! I'm higher then a Chinese spy balloon! 😂
10 people found this helpful
June 17, 2022
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
(Denver cookies review) Smoked the cookies pancakes. To whoever said it doesn’t taste like pancakes is dead wrong it starts with a butter taste followed by the sweetest berry flavor like a blueberry pancake then wham….the cake batter. All I can say is this stuff is 9/10 of the tasty scale the high is also relaxing and you can most definitely tell it’s a sativa followed by a light body high. Pick it up it’s nuts
9 people found this helpful
August 30, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Surprisingly more of a sativa feel than I was expecting. Still heavily stoning but not too much so. Conversation came more easily than when sober oddly. Not over-talkative or giggly. Somewhat clear-headed, somewhat intoxicating. All anxiety and depression melted away and I felt extremely comfortable in my own skin. Would highly recommend to combat depression. Good for night or day, but not if you want to clean your kitchen. Made me a little too restless for just watching tv. Taking a bus to a food truck was ideal. Birdwatching, too. Anything that requires some focus but not a ton of energy. Not one negative effect noted. Can lift you out of a bad mood effortlessly.
7 people found this helpful
September 7, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
This is hands down my favorite strain. Like period. I recommend this to ppl who are looking for a hybrid that won’t distract you from work or doze off entirely while still feeling this buzz that clouds your whole brain off one rip. I feel definitely giggly at first and in a semi fade but still highly productive the first few minutes then it kind of slows down and for me I feel creative stress relieved open minded. Yea so try this jawn out I wouldn’t lie to ya.
7 people found this helpful
September 17, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Uplifted
I was blown away at how much I could taste pancakes!!! I say that because, more often than not, for some reason I sometimes have a hard time tasting the flavor profile of strains - I didn’t have a hard time AT ALL here! I smoked this flower in a blunt, and I’m bummed I didn’t get more now bc I love it. Great head high, as well as pain relief; my back was aching all day at work and after smoking this it feels better.
6 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Pancakes

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...