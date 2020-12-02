Pancakes reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pancakes.
Pancakes strain effects
Pancakes strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
Pancakes reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
E........4
December 2, 2020
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
As someone who suffers from really bad anxiety i found this strain REALLY helpful👌🏼 Relaxing body high but with a clear mind that puts you in an amazing talkative mood . Also no paranoia whatsoever highly recommend to people that suffer from anxiety and stress even if youre not a heavy smoker💯
2........u
December 3, 2020
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Great strain for severe depression and anxiety and ptsd last long and I can focus well
s........n
October 13, 2020
Not a special taste or smell. Just a little bit sweet after exhaling.. Relaxing High but also nothing special. There are a lot of other exotic strains for this price that you should try. Good for long smoking sessions because it doesnt gets you that high. Still have to say that cookies is a great brand for Exotic strains.
j........7
May 16, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I was unsure about this one but am pleasantly surprised! I was expecting it to smell like a fetus fart mixed with pancakes and man it didn't disappoint that's for damn sure! I didn't think I was going to enjoy that flavor profile but this was recommended by a real one so I had to peep game and I'm happy I did...with respect, whoever said the flavor profile was lacking, I'm sorry you had a bad experience cuz it's a real treat! I'm higher then a Chinese spy balloon! 😂
n........s
June 17, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
(Denver cookies review) Smoked the cookies pancakes. To whoever said it doesn’t taste like pancakes is dead wrong it starts with a butter taste followed by the sweetest berry flavor like a blueberry pancake then wham….the cake batter. All I can say is this stuff is 9/10 of the tasty scale the high is also relaxing and you can most definitely tell it’s a sativa followed by a light body high. Pick it up it’s nuts
m........7
August 30, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Surprisingly more of a sativa feel than I was expecting. Still heavily stoning but not too much so. Conversation came more easily than when sober oddly. Not over-talkative or giggly. Somewhat clear-headed, somewhat intoxicating. All anxiety and depression melted away and I felt extremely comfortable in my own skin. Would highly recommend to combat depression. Good for night or day, but not if you want to clean your kitchen. Made me a little too restless for just watching tv. Taking a bus to a food truck was ideal. Birdwatching, too. Anything that requires some focus but not a ton of energy. Not one negative effect noted. Can lift you out of a bad mood effortlessly.
f........4
September 7, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is hands down my favorite strain. Like period. I recommend this to ppl who are looking for a hybrid that won’t distract you from work or doze off entirely while still feeling this buzz that clouds your whole brain off one rip. I feel definitely giggly at first and in a semi fade but still highly productive the first few minutes then it kind of slows down and for me I feel creative stress relieved open minded. Yea so try this jawn out I wouldn’t lie to ya.
7........x
September 17, 2022
Happy
Uplifted
I was blown away at how much I could taste pancakes!!! I say that because, more often than not, for some reason I sometimes have a hard time tasting the flavor profile of strains - I didn’t have a hard time AT ALL here! I smoked this flower in a blunt, and I’m bummed I didn’t get more now bc I love it. Great head high, as well as pain relief; my back was aching all day at work and after smoking this it feels better.