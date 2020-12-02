Surprisingly more of a sativa feel than I was expecting. Still heavily stoning but not too much so. Conversation came more easily than when sober oddly. Not over-talkative or giggly. Somewhat clear-headed, somewhat intoxicating. All anxiety and depression melted away and I felt extremely comfortable in my own skin. Would highly recommend to combat depression. Good for night or day, but not if you want to clean your kitchen. Made me a little too restless for just watching tv. Taking a bus to a food truck was ideal. Birdwatching, too. Anything that requires some focus but not a ton of energy. Not one negative effect noted. Can lift you out of a bad mood effortlessly.