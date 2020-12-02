stock photo similar to Pancakes
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Pancakes
Pancakes is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Pancakes is named after its delicious flavor and aroma which happens to smell just like a warm plate of pancakes. When smoking this strain, you'll experience a flavor profile that combines the taste of buttered, sweet berries and the batter-like smell of pancakes. The high you get from smoking Pancakes can be described as a relaxing head high. The buds from this strain are short and bulky, with shades of golden brown that are brightened by frosty trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Pancakes to help fight symptoms related to chronic stress and anxiety.
Pancakes strain effects
Pancakes strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
Pancakes strain reviews
E........4
December 2, 2020
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
2........u
December 3, 2020
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
s........n
October 13, 2020