HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Pancakes

Pancakes is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Pancakes is named after its delicious flavor and aroma which happens to smell just like a warm plate of pancakes. When smoking this strain, you'll experience a flavor profile that combines the taste of buttered, sweet berries and the batter-like smell of pancakes. The high you get from smoking Pancakes can be described as a relaxing head high. The buds from this strain are short and bulky, with shades of golden brown that are brightened by frosty trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Pancakes to help fight symptoms related to chronic stress and anxiety.

Pancakes strain effects

Reported by 92 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Uplifted

Pancakes strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
Pancakes strain reviews92

December 2, 2020
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
As someone who suffers from really bad anxiety i found this strain REALLY helpful👌🏼 Relaxing body high but with a clear mind that puts you in an amazing talkative mood . Also no paranoia whatsoever highly recommend to people that suffer from anxiety and stress even if youre not a heavy smoker💯
86 people found this helpful
December 3, 2020
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Great strain for severe depression and anxiety and ptsd last long and I can focus well
57 people found this helpful
October 13, 2020
Not a special taste or smell. Just a little bit sweet after exhaling.. Relaxing High but also nothing special. There are a lot of other exotic strains for this price that you should try. Good for long smoking sessions because it doesnt gets you that high. Still have to say that cookies is a great brand for Exotic strains.
43 people found this helpful
