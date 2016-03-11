ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Panda OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Panda OG.

Reviews

31

Avatar for Hillbilly39
Member since 2019
Panda was a some where in the middle of the many strains I tried, Panda was decent , smells good, taste good, but for me the feeling didn't last long as some other hybrids I smoked.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted
Avatar for 25yearvet
Member since 2018
Taste is ok, berry-chem. Looks ok, burns great. The thing is it doesn't seem very potent, I smoke a lot and that has to take away one star.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for parkerfoshay
Member since 2018
This is quickly becoming one of my favorites. I can always count on this to take away my pain and anxiety. Good during both the day and night.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Kash0427
Member since 2017
Nice high. Great for making you feel chill and relaxed during the day and sleep at night. Does have light harsh burn, so i do suggest to drink water before and after lighting it up.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Panda OGUser uploaded image of Panda OGUser uploaded image of Panda OGUser uploaded image of Panda OG
more
photos
Avatar for nater82
Member since 2015
unimpressed by the smell and taste. phat panda is normally on point when I come visit. the high is good though, just missing that og aroma and taste
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for rizlo
Member since 2014
last 3 days i tried grow op farms(phat panda stuff) strains..golden pineapple,chem og,panda og,purple panda reserve. i gotta tell golden pineapple is really bad weed. chem og has pros and cons. good but not superb..but panda og and purple panda reserve is really really good. while purple has more ps...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for CoryNiel
Member since 2017
Good solid smoke. I'm a night time smoker and this bud does the trick. Not a tired high. It not energetic either. It's perfect for relaxing and watching some TV before bed or maybe a little video gaming before shutting down for the night. Once bed is the target it puts together an amazing nights sle...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Mandac0nda
Member since 2016
Picked this puppy up from Kush 21 down next to the SeaTac airport. So frosty. Great head high, almost trippy. Excellent quality. Will be phat pandas newest fan.
Read full review
Reported
feelings