last 3 days i tried grow op farms(phat panda stuff) strains..golden pineapple,chem og,panda og,purple panda reserve. i gotta tell golden pineapple is really bad weed. chem og has pros and cons. good but not superb..but panda og and purple panda reserve is really really good. while purple has more ps...
Good solid smoke. I'm a night time smoker and this bud does the trick. Not a tired high. It not energetic either. It's perfect for relaxing and watching some TV before bed or maybe a little video gaming before shutting down for the night.
Once bed is the target it puts together an amazing nights sle...