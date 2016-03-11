From Grow Op Farms’ Phat Panda line, Panda OG is a hybrid from Washington State that crosses two sativa-dominant hybrids, OG Chem and Berry Sour Cream. Combining a long-lasting cerebral high with a sedating body buzz, this strain is great for treating anxiety, appetite loss, and insomnia. Panda OG smells very spicy yet earthy, and tastes sour on the tongue with slight undertones of berry.
Panda OG
