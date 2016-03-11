ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
From Grow Op Farms’ Phat Panda line, Panda OG is a hybrid from Washington State that crosses two sativa-dominant hybrids, OG Chem and Berry Sour Cream. Combining a long-lasting cerebral high with a sedating body buzz, this strain is great for treating anxiety, appetite loss, and insomnia. Panda OG smells very spicy yet earthy, and tastes sour on the tongue with slight undertones of berry.

Avatar for NSomniac
Member since 2015
This is definitely a top shelf strain that Grow Op Farms (Phat Panda) seems to grow absolutely perfectly every time I've had it it's looked flawless the high is upbeat with plenty of energy while still giving a nice relaxing body buzz. The flavor is something that really sets this strain apart it's ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for CoryNiel
Member since 2017
Good solid smoke. I'm a night time smoker and this bud does the trick. Not a tired high. It not energetic either. It's perfect for relaxing and watching some TV before bed or maybe a little video gaming before shutting down for the night. Once bed is the target it puts together an amazing nights sle...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for roguemusic
Member since 2016
it has a very strong sativa Buzz but the downsize to this strain is how much it made me cough. anybody is better off vaping this strain unless u enjoy the feeling of shitting in your pants while u cough lol.
Focused
Avatar for chasenbud
Member since 2016
If you're in WA you have to try out Phat Panda's product! They do not disappoint! I recently picked up an 8th of Panda OG, I bought it strictly by its looks. Large dense nugs that look like they had all been rolled around in keif beforehand. Now my go-to wake n bake bud. Thanks Phat Panda for supply...
ArousedCreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for gibsonsg61
Member since 2016
tasty and solid gaming bud, also good for a nice cruise on a longboard
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Lineage

Strain parent
OG Chem
parent
Strain
Panda OG

