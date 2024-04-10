Panna Cotta reviews
April 10, 2024
i don’t ever write reviews but i fr had to for this strain y’all i genuinely don’t believe every review or even half that i read that say that specific strains help them with anxiety because personally 9 times out of 10 when i try it i end up getting the scaries and having to quit the sesh early. as someone who now deals with ptsd who in the past used to use weed to calm themselves tf down and be able to eat a full meal i was fs bummed i could barely smoke anymore without getting a panic attack but y’all… when i tell you this strain is my # 1 rn i’m so fr, top tier smell/taste and gives me a nice stable high that treats my anxiety symptoms without making me tired; which is what i’m used to from the few strains i’ve found that help me with my anxiety. i know everyone can react to different strains differently but if you have had a hard time finding a strain that fr seems to work for you and do what the reviews say it does (for paranoid thoughts/ panic disorders/ anxiety) and have kinda given up on being able to either smoke at all, in social situations or for long seshes like you’ve done in the past, then i def am recommending you check this strain out ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️💯
September 11, 2023
Tasty and smooth I like it.
February 18, 2024
First hit 'laxed me out, trapezius muscles dropped, falling into floor. Second dab of wax, sugary taste of rainbows, breathing is labored. Third hit gasoline, backdrafts of diesel hit me, ran a train through me. Fourth dab into void, rapping bars and beats real fast, I'm "Bye, Felicia!"
June 28, 2024
Love the happy, uplifting feeling! Pretty smooth smoke, I didn’t get a lot in the nose. I love that I can still walk and talk but feel like I’m floating a little. Lovely.