Panna Cotta
aka Pannacotta
Panna Cotta is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Sundae Driver. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Panna Cotta is a rare and exclusive strain from FloraCal Farms, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Panna Cotta is 18.7% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Panna Cotta effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Panna Cotta when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Panna Cotta features flavors like vanilla custard, berries, and gas. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Panna Cotta typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Panna Cotta is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Panna Cotta, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
