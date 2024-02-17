Papa Burger reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Papa Burger.
Papa Burger strain effects
Papa Burger strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 12% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
g........e
February 17, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
So far its really smooth and hits quickly after one or two puffs. for a high thc strain its an easy transition from your current mood to a much better one 😉
J........8
March 10, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Amazing tight buds with a unique taste. I opened the jar and smelled it and it was amazing.
S........o
February 27, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Nice strain! It has a potent aroma smell to it, it hits smooth, tastes great and leaves me feeling cool, calm and collected. Definitely recommend this flower!
n........8
May 28, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Was very tasty. Had me stimulated nicely
s........y
August 10, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Certainly picked up on the woodiness comment. I’m not sure how something can have an essence of mango but still a woody flvr flav. Science man! But I digress… am indebted to this strain as I’d been trying to get rid of a ripping headache I had for three days (COVID) and boom Burger be gone! The headache was nothing after this strain did its work. And it was a laugher and calming but still needed to do something with my hands so I grabbed my knives and decided to throw a few. Yes I’m a champion knife thrower. After a few I felt settled to a smooth spot and did me some thinking. About Suzanne Somers in her prime, Arthur Fonzarelli, Dick F*cking Van Dyke, Hello Larry. Yeah all TV shows. I never said I was “deep.” Made some popcorn, settled into bed with my six pugs, turn on Weather Channel and give in to a dreamless sleep.
s........j
October 30, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
The flavor and smell of this strain is amazing. It really does have odors of papaya and strangely beef like odor. It works!!! Effect is very powerful not for beginners. This was grown by Amaze Cannabis testing at an amazing 31.33% Total THC. One of my favorite dispensary strains in Missouri by far.
K........l
November 27, 2023
I want some!!!
P........e
Today
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
You ever get the high where you feel like something is grabbing on to the back of your head. And like you have a hot loaf of bread in your gut. That’s what this is doing to me.