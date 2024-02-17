Certainly picked up on the woodiness comment. I’m not sure how something can have an essence of mango but still a woody flvr flav. Science man! But I digress… am indebted to this strain as I’d been trying to get rid of a ripping headache I had for three days (COVID) and boom Burger be gone! The headache was nothing after this strain did its work. And it was a laugher and calming but still needed to do something with my hands so I grabbed my knives and decided to throw a few. Yes I’m a champion knife thrower. After a few I felt settled to a smooth spot and did me some thinking. About Suzanne Somers in her prime, Arthur Fonzarelli, Dick F*cking Van Dyke, Hello Larry. Yeah all TV shows. I never said I was “deep.” Made some popcorn, settled into bed with my six pugs, turn on Weather Channel and give in to a dreamless sleep.