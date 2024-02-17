stock photo similar to Papa Burger
Hybrid

Papa Burger

This burger is vegan. Skunkhouse Genetics is serving up tropical and umami flavors with Papa Burger, a hybrid of their beloved Donny Burger with (Papaya x Modified Bananas). Think creamy papaya terps layered over savory, beefy funk. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papa Burger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Papa Burger strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Euphoric

Happy

Papa Burger strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Cramps
    12% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Muscle spasms
    12% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
Papa Burger strain reviews9

February 17, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
So far its really smooth and hits quickly after one or two puffs. for a high thc strain its an easy transition from your current mood to a much better one 😉
2 people found this helpful
March 10, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Amazing tight buds with a unique taste. I opened the jar and smelled it and it was amazing.
2 people found this helpful
February 27, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Nice strain! It has a potent aroma smell to it, it hits smooth, tastes great and leaves me feeling cool, calm and collected. Definitely recommend this flower!
2 people found this helpful
