stock photo similar to Papa Burger
Papa Burger
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Papa Burger effects are mostly energizing.
This burger is vegan. Skunkhouse Genetics is serving up tropical and umami flavors with Papa Burger, a hybrid of their beloved Donny Burger with (Papaya x Modified Bananas). Think creamy papaya terps layered over savory, beefy funk. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papa Burger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Papa BurgerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Papa Burger strain effects
Papa Burger strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 12% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Papa Burger products near you
Similar to Papa Burger near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Papa Burger strain reviews9
Read all reviews
g........e
February 17, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
J........8
March 10, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
S........o
February 27, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed