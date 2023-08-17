This stuff hit so hard that I had to write my first review. The flavor is fruity, earthy, and diesel. The flavor has levels and so does the high. This stuff will punch you in the face so take it easy. I feel extremely focus, relaxed, and at ease. Definitely increases the flavor of the food and drinks that come along with the inevitable munchies. This high is glorious but definitely not functional unless you are sitting in a chair for a while. Not for newbies.