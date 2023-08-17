Papa Don reviews
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 9% of people say it helps with Cramps
e........2
August 17, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Papaya Cake x The Don Mega. This is a beautiful flower. Musky, spice with some tropical fruit on the inhale. Same taste on the exhale with some earthy undertones. The bag appeal is also off the charts. Gorgeous deep greens and purple coloration, with a few amber hairs covered in frosty golden trichomes. The high is euphoric and uplifting, while keeping the muscles and body in a relaxed vibe. Definitely not for a new smoker. It hits hard. It really is an amazing flower. 9.3/10 It's that good.
s........0
October 23, 2023
Focused
Happy
Hungry
This stuff hit so hard that I had to write my first review. The flavor is fruity, earthy, and diesel. The flavor has levels and so does the high. This stuff will punch you in the face so take it easy. I feel extremely focus, relaxed, and at ease. Definitely increases the flavor of the food and drinks that come along with the inevitable munchies. This high is glorious but definitely not functional unless you are sitting in a chair for a while. Not for newbies.
o........2
June 16, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very relaxing head high, for me. Tropical fruit on the nose and citrusy, fruity & earthy on the smoke.
a........9
December 30, 2023
Relaxed
Dry mouth
I had this in concentrate form from Gage. Unfortunately the badder I got was dry which didn’t help the flavor but it just wasn’t that great. Even if it had been super wet badder I don’t think I would’ve liked it too much. Moderate effects and bad flavor.
c........8
December 26, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I feel pretty cool on this shi. Euphoric asf fur sur. Very happy energetic almost but euphoric 😂
b........1
November 17, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Hungry
Very good for relaxing and feeling euphoric. Take a small dose and then gradually increase. This one is potent.
d........5
October 12, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Fantastic strain that smells and looks amazing. Hits like a train and is definitely not one to underestimate. I had my first hit 2 hours ago and I still feel like I’m at the peak. Very relaxing, euphoric effects with a pleasant calming feel all over. Couldn’t recommend this one enough
r........6
November 11, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I have smoked a lot of medicine over 30 years and have as of 6 moths ago gotten into concentrates as well. I ran across this strain in shatter form at my local Surterra and picked it up. To say I was surprised would be a complete understatement!! The effects are relaxing yet focused with a cerebral high that is quite enjoyable. If you come across this strain in any form, I imagine it would not disappoint!!!